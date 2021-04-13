For Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ: GMBL] plunged by -$2.25 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $15.31 during the day while it closed the day at $13.14. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Esports Entertainment Group Participates in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Newark, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – March 31, 2021) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the “Company”), an esports and online gambling company, announced its participation in Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, scheduled for, March 31, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The virtual road show will feature a corporate presentation from Esports Entertainment Group CEO Grant Johnson, followed by a Q & A session proctored by Noble Senior Research Analyst Michael Kupinski, featuring questions submitted by the audience.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock has also loss -18.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GMBL stock has inclined by 76.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 185.65% and gained 106.93% year-on date.

The market cap for GMBL stock reached $235.60 million, with 12.88 million shares outstanding and 7.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, GMBL reached a trading volume of 1260982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMBL shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on GMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 90.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

GMBL stock trade performance evaluation

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.23. With this latest performance, GMBL shares dropped by -15.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 185.65% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.08 for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.21, while it was recorded at 15.39 for the last single week of trading, and 7.87 for the last 200 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GMBL is now -121.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -323.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -323.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -151.17.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 1.90% of GMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMBL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 99,620, which is approximately 289.872% of the company’s market cap and around 32.08% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 47,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.63 million in GMBL stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $0.53 million in GMBL stock with ownership of nearly -22.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ:GMBL] by around 227,428 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 23,630 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 81,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 332,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMBL stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 144,872 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 6,113 shares during the same period.