For Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD], Analyst sees a rise to $96. What next?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] plunged by -$4.18 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $82.18 during the day while it closed the day at $78.58. The company report on April 7, 2021 that AMD and Xilinx Stockholders Overwhelmingly Approve AMD’s Acquisition of Xilinx.

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) announced that stockholders voted to approve their respective proposals relating to the pending acquisition of Xilinx by AMD. The acquisition will bring together two industry leaders with complementary product portfolios and customers, combining CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs and deep software expertise to enable leadership in computing platforms for cloud, edge and end devices. Together, the combined company will have the ability to capitalize on opportunities spanning some of the industry’s most important growth segments, including data centers, gaming, PCs, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“For several years, AMD has successfully executed our long-term growth strategy and deepened the company’s partnerships to drive high performance computing leadership,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. “The acquisition of Xilinx marks the next leg in our journey to make AMD the strategic partner of choice for the largest and most important technology companies in the world as an industry leader with the vision, talent and scale to support their future innovation.”.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock has also loss -3.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMD stock has declined by -16.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.17% and lost -14.32% year-on date.

The market cap for AMD stock reached $96.12 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.09M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 61733581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $103.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $110 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $110, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock. On January 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AMD shares from 80 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 123.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

AMD stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.50. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.66 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.34, while it was recorded at 81.67 for the last single week of trading, and 81.51 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.02 and a Gross Margin at +44.53. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.50.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 27.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.80. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $197,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 26.31%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $67,928 million, or 77.30% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,497,569, which is approximately 0.696% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 83,156,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.53 billion in AMD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.32 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -0.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 837 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 95,507,502 shares. Additionally, 376 investors decreased positions by around 46,953,682 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 721,977,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 864,439,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 252 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,516,766 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 6,408,395 shares during the same period.