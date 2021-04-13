FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] Stock trading around $19.89 per share: What’s Next?

FibroGen Inc. [NASDAQ: FGEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.11% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -44.18%. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Berman Tabacco Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN).

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – April 12, 2021) – On April 12, 2021, Berman Tabacco’s California office filed a class action lawsuit for violations of the federal securities laws against FibroGen, Inc. (“FibroGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FGEN), and certain of its current and former officers and directors, on behalf of all other persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired FibroGen securities and/or sold put options from November 8, 2019, through and including April 6, 2021 (the “Class Period”).

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California and asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, 15 U.S.C. §§78j(b) and 78t(a). The case is captioned Xu v. FibroGen, Inc., et al., No. 3:21-cv-02623. A copy of the complaint is available on the firm’s website https://bit.ly/3uXOY1l.

Over the last 12 months, FGEN stock dropped by -45.37%. The average equity rating for FGEN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.84 billion, with 91.17 million shares outstanding and 83.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, FGEN stock reached a trading volume of 3779490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Mizuho have made an estimate for FibroGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for FibroGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on FGEN stock. On March 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FGEN shares from 75 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FibroGen Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for FGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for FGEN in the course of the last twelve months was 23.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.18. With this latest performance, FGEN shares dropped by -43.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.62 for FibroGen Inc. [FGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.16, while it was recorded at 22.33 for the last single week of trading, and 41.95 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.83 and a Gross Margin at +82.47. FibroGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.36.

Return on Total Capital for FGEN is now -34.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.85. Additionally, FGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] managed to generate an average of -$316,012 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.FibroGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FibroGen Inc. posted -0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -128.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FGEN.

There are presently around $1,431 million, or 79.80% of FGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FGEN stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 9,228,020, which is approximately 30.265% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,897,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.08 million in FGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $150.47 million in FGEN stock with ownership of nearly 2.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FibroGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in FibroGen Inc. [NASDAQ:FGEN] by around 6,624,317 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 3,541,867 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 61,776,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,942,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FGEN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,115,879 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 423,910 shares during the same period.