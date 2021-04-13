Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $31

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.73%. The company report on March 10, 2021 that Equitable Holdings Appoints Robin M. Raju Chief Financial Officer.

Company announces additional executive appointments for key leadership positions.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH), the financial services holding company comprised of Equitable and AllianceBernstein, announced the appointment of Robin M. Raju to Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, pending approval from the Equitable Holdings Board of Directors. Raju will report to Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Equitable Holdings, and continue to serve on the company’s Management Committee.

Over the last 12 months, EQH stock rose by 113.69%. The one-year Equitable Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.98. The average equity rating for EQH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.26 billion, with 442.60 million shares outstanding and 399.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, EQH stock reached a trading volume of 2753101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $39.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $21 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $17, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on EQH stock. On April 01, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EQH shares from 27 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.41.

EQH Stock Performance Analysis:

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.76 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.07, while it was recorded at 33.28 for the last single week of trading, and 24.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equitable Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.19. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.22.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now -4.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.91. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] managed to generate an average of -$82,025 per employee.

EQH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 5.33%.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,676 million, or 97.00% of EQH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 53,126,412, which is approximately 0.364% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,600,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.21 billion in EQH stock with ownership of nearly 4.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 32,850,442 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 38,467,306 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 340,002,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,320,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,907,378 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,821,220 shares during the same period.