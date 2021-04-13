Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain 68.47% so far this year. What now?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] loss -6.03% on the last trading session, reaching $1.09 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Denison Announces Execution of Agreements with the English River First Nation.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Participation and Funding Agreement (the “Participation Agreement”) and Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) with the English River First Nation (“ERFN”) in connection with the advancement of the proposed in-situ recovery (“ISR”) uranium mining operation at Denison’s 90% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project (“Wheeler River Project”), which is located in the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region, in northern Saskatchewan. Additionally, Denison and ERFN have also entered into an Exploration Agreement (the “Exploration Agreement”) in respect of Denison’s exploration and evaluation activities within the ERFN traditional territories. View PDF version.

These agreements reflect Denison’s desire to operate its business in a progressive and sustainable manner that respects ERFN rights and advances reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. The agreements provide ERFN with economic opportunities and other benefits, while establishing a foundation for future collaboration in an authentic, cooperative, and respectful way – designed to cultivate a long-term partnership in support of the Company’s activities, including the advancement of the Company’s flagship Wheeler River Project, which is currently advancing through a Federal and Provincial Environmental Assessment (“EA”) process.

Denison Mines Corp. represents 669.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $846.54 million with the latest information. DNN stock price has been found in the range of $1.03 to $1.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 31.79M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 20180446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 73.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for DNN stock

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.15. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 194.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 270.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.17 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0791, while it was recorded at 1.1860 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6242 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.13 and a Gross Margin at -46.32. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.90.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denison Mines Corp. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNN.