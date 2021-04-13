Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] is 105.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.53 during the day while it closed the day at $1.45. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement.

–Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), announced that it has received a letter from the NASDAQ Listing Qualifications Staff notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with NASDAQ’s minimum bid price requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The letter noted that as a result of the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares having been at $1.00 per share or greater for more than ten consecutive business days, from March 18, 2021 through April 6, 2021, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and the matter is now closed.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Forward-Looking Statement.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock has also loss -13.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSCW stock has inclined by 120.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 198.97% and gained 105.97% year-on date.

The market cap for CSCW stock reached $94.95 million, with 58.81 million shares outstanding and 41.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.64M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 15096184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CSCW stock trade performance evaluation

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.17. With this latest performance, CSCW shares gained by 63.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 198.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 276.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.84 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0994, while it was recorded at 1.4120 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8489 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 70,094, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 22.16% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 30,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $21000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 114,676 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 315,350 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 304,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,676 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 315,350 shares during the same period.