B. Riley & Co. slashes price target on Ballantyne Strong Inc [BTN] – find out why.

Ballantyne Strong Inc [AMEX: BTN] jumped around 0.45 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.24 at the close of the session, up 16.13%. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Ballantyne Strong Portfolio Company GreenFirst To Acquire Forest and Paper Products Assets in Ontario and Quebec For $214 Million.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (the “Company” or “Ballantyne Strong”) announced that portfolio company GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSXV: GFP) (“GreenFirst”) has entered into a binding asset purchase agreement pursuant to which a wholly-owned subsidiary of GreenFirst has agreed to acquire a portfolio of forest and paper product assets from Rayonier A.M. Canada G.P. and Rayonier A.M. Canada Industries Inc., each a subsidiary of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

Based on GreenFirst’s announcement, the purchased assets include six lumber mills which are located in Chapleau, Cochrane, Hearst and Kapuskasing in Ontario, and in Béarn and La Sarre in Québec, as well as one newsprint mill located in Kapuskasing, Ontario. The purchased assets have an annual production capacity of 755 MMFbm and are capable of producing a wide range of forest products used in residential and commercial construction, including SPF lumber, wood chips and by-products. The newsprint mill has an annual production capacity of 205,000 MT/year. Collectively, the purchased assets rank as a top ten producer of lumber in Canada, based on recent publicly available industry rankings.

Ballantyne Strong Inc stock is now 60.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.37 and lowest of $2.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.75, which means current price is +80.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 415.32K shares, BTN reached a trading volume of 2019957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ballantyne Strong Inc [BTN]?

B. Riley & Co. have made an estimate for Ballantyne Strong Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2013. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2010, representing the official price target for Ballantyne Strong Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballantyne Strong Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has BTN stock performed recently?

Ballantyne Strong Inc [BTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.60. With this latest performance, BTN shares gained by 16.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.06 for Ballantyne Strong Inc [BTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.65, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 1.97 for the last 200 days.

Ballantyne Strong Inc [BTN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballantyne Strong Inc [BTN] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.82 and a Gross Margin at +25.16. Ballantyne Strong Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.44.

Return on Total Capital for BTN is now -16.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballantyne Strong Inc [BTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.36. Additionally, BTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballantyne Strong Inc [BTN] managed to generate an average of -$35,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Ballantyne Strong Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Ballantyne Strong Inc [BTN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballantyne Strong Inc go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ballantyne Strong Inc [BTN]

There are presently around $20 million, or 69.30% of BTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTN stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 2,583,100, which is approximately -2.683% of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; CWA ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 1,328,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.3 million in BTN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.68 million in BTN stock with ownership of nearly 10.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballantyne Strong Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Ballantyne Strong Inc [AMEX:BTN] by around 89,638 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 424,304 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 5,563,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,076,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,376 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 241,315 shares during the same period.