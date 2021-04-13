Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [EARS] Is Currently -0.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ: EARS] price plunged by -0.23 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Auris Medical to Provide Business Update on AM-301 Program on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Hamilton, Bermuda, April 8, 2021 – Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS), a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy and CNS disorders, announced that it will provide a business update on its AM-301 program for protection against airborne viruses and allergens on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Following the announcement, Auris Medical’s management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 am Eastern Time (2:00 pm Central European Time).

To participate in this conference call, dial +1-877-870-9135 (US, toll free) or +44-2071-928-338 (international), and enter passcode 5649276. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Auris Medical website at www.aurismedical.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the live call.

A sum of 55676905 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.94M shares. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares reached a high of $5.45 and dropped to a low of $4.16 until finishing in the latest session at $4.30.

Guru’s Opinion on Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [EARS]:

Euro Pacific Capital have made an estimate for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2017, representing the official price target for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $5, while Needham kept a Buy rating on EARS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for EARS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 268.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

EARS Stock Performance Analysis:

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [EARS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.16. With this latest performance, EARS shares gained by 7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 411.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 418.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EARS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.60 for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [EARS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.60, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 1.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Auris Medical Holding Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.86.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [EARS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.50% of EARS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EARS stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 63,920, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.43% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 63,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in EARS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $93000.0 in EARS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ:EARS] by around 184,959 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 36,941 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 34,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EARS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 183,405 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 36,865 shares during the same period.