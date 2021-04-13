Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] Is Currently -17.69 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Astrotech Corporation [NASDAQ: ASTC] loss -17.69% or -0.26 points to close at $1.21 with a heavy trading volume of 19494108 shares. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Astrotech Announces Closing of $37.3 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC), announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 24,885,828 shares of its common stock, which included 3,245,977 shares sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $1.50 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $37.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Astrotech.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $1.46, the shares rose to $1.48 and dropped to $1.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASTC points out that the company has recorded -31.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 15.38% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, ASTC reached to a volume of 19494108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]:

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Astrotech Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astrotech Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for ASTC stock

Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.75. With this latest performance, ASTC shares dropped by -39.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.59 for Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3578, while it was recorded at 1.7240 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2112 for the last 200 days.

Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1662.70 and a Gross Margin at +7.99. Astrotech Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1703.07.

Return on Total Capital for ASTC is now -221.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -387.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -498.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -171.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 640.64. Additionally, ASTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] managed to generate an average of -$307,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Astrotech Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]

There are presently around $2 million, or 11.60% of ASTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTC stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 634,297, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 428,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.52 million in ASTC stocks shares; and BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC/CT, currently with $0.43 million in ASTC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Astrotech Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Astrotech Corporation [NASDAQ:ASTC] by around 1,348,923 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 16,397 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 513,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,878,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,129,863 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 16,397 shares during the same period.