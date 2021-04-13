American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Stock trading around $22.91 per share: What’s Next?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] traded at a low on 04/12/21, posting a -2.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.91. The company report on April 8, 2021 that American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will webcast a live audio feed of its first-quarter 2021 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists on Thursday, April 22, at 7:30 a.m. CDT.

The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the call will be available on the website through May 22.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 27063651 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Airlines Group Inc. stands at 3.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.63%.

The market cap for AAL stock reached $14.76 billion, with 641.37 million shares outstanding and 632.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 53.11M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 27063651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $17.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $15 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2021, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85.

How has AAL stock performed recently?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.45. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.12 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.17, while it was recorded at 23.62 for the last single week of trading, and 15.42 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.68 and a Gross Margin at -42.21. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.25.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now -33.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.40. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of -$86,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc. posted -2.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL.

Insider trade positions for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $7,467 million, or 51.50% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,198,918, which is approximately 9.98% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 47,666,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $721.23 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 8.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 71,906,146 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 16,500,704 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 237,536,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,943,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,025,370 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,015,132 shares during the same period.