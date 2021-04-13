Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] Stock trading around $0.94 per share: What’s Next?

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ: AEZS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.39% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.16%. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Aeterna Zentaris Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

– Company executing on growth strategy to build-out pipeline of development assets.

– Pivotal Phase 3 safety and efficacy study AEZS-130-P02 (“Study P02”) expected to commence in Q2 2021.

Over the last 12 months, AEZS stock rose by 36.48%.

The market cap for the stock reached $109.32 million, with 62.84 million shares outstanding and 62.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.32M shares, AEZS stock reached a trading volume of 7147863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $7.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on AEZS stock. On January 17, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AEZS shares from 7 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

AEZS Stock Performance Analysis:

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.16. With this latest performance, AEZS shares dropped by -24.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 150.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2698, while it was recorded at 1.0723 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6532 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.31 and a Gross Margin at +30.20. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -140.14.

Return on Total Capital for AEZS is now -107.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -97.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.39. Additionally, AEZS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] managed to generate an average of -$624,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

AEZS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEZS.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 21.40% of AEZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEZS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 527,845, which is approximately -53.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 185,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in AEZS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $90000.0 in AEZS stock with ownership of nearly 2.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ:AEZS] by around 147,128 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 694,152 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 141,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 982,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEZS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 108,378 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 97,540 shares during the same period.