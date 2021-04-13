180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] moved up 23.00: Why It’s Important

180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ: ATNF] jumped around 2.24 points on Monday, while shares priced at $11.98 at the close of the session, up 23.00%. The company report on March 26, 2021 that 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Recognized R&D Pioneers in Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics.

NetworkNewsAudio – 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Controlling Inflammation to Stop Disease.”.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast.

180 Life Sciences Corp. stock is now 338.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATNF Stock saw the intraday high of $13.0453 and lowest of $10.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.50, which means current price is +397.10% above from all time high which was touched on 04/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, ATNF reached a trading volume of 43547744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for 180 Life Sciences Corp. is set at 1.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has ATNF stock performed recently?

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.39. With this latest performance, ATNF shares gained by 97.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.66 for 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.81, while it was recorded at 9.12 for the last single week of trading, and 7.27 for the last 200 days.

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.51. Additionally, ATNF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.89.

180 Life Sciences Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]

There are presently around $19 million, or 6.50% of ATNF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,179,639, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 17.20% of the total institutional ownership; BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 million in ATNF stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.02 million in ATNF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in 180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ:ATNF] by around 1,516,973 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,132,649 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,044,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,605,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNF stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,332,903 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 868,100 shares during the same period.