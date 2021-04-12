Wolfe Research lifts iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

iHeartMedia Inc. [NASDAQ: IHRT] closed the trading session at $18.21 on 04/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.69, while the highest price level was $18.494. The company report on April 7, 2021 that iHeartMedia and FOX Announce Nominees for the 2021 “iHeartRadio Music Awards”.

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Post Malone and The Weeknd Nominated for Song of the Year at the 2021 “iHeartRadio Music Awards,” Airing Live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 27, on FOX.

iHeartMedia and FOX announced the nominees for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, airing LIVE from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 27 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The event also will be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.29 percent and weekly performance of -0.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 122.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 35.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, IHRT reached to a volume of 3074236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IHRT shares is $18.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IHRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for iHeartMedia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $13 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for iHeartMedia Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on IHRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iHeartMedia Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for IHRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for IHRT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, IHRT shares gained by 14.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 122.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 178.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IHRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.94 for iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.95, while it was recorded at 17.99 for the last single week of trading, and 11.39 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.42 and a Gross Margin at +46.88. iHeartMedia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.94.

Return on Total Capital for IHRT is now 0.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 663.61. Additionally, IHRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 652.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] managed to generate an average of -$187,716 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.iHeartMedia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iHeartMedia Inc. posted -11.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4,540.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IHRT.

There are presently around $1,925 million, or 94.00% of IHRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IHRT stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 44,055,605, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 7,011,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.69 million in IHRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $111.47 million in IHRT stock with ownership of nearly 9.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iHeartMedia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in iHeartMedia Inc. [NASDAQ:IHRT] by around 8,346,178 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 8,050,966 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 89,313,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,710,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IHRT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,258,339 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,360,822 shares during the same period.