why The Lovesac Company [LOVE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $54.50

The Lovesac Company [NASDAQ: LOVE] surged by $9.28 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $72.33 during the day while it closed the day at $71.75. The company report on March 31, 2021 that The Lovesac Company to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results.

The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 will be released before market open on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-3982 (international callers please dial 201-493-6780) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.lovesac.com.

The Lovesac Company stock has also gained 23.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LOVE stock has inclined by 51.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 122.41% and gained 66.51% year-on date.

The market cap for LOVE stock reached $916.96 million, with 14.56 million shares outstanding and 11.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 354.81K shares, LOVE reached a trading volume of 1501552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Lovesac Company [LOVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOVE shares is $54.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for The Lovesac Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price from $22 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for The Lovesac Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on LOVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Lovesac Company is set at 4.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOVE in the course of the last twelve months was 41.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

LOVE stock trade performance evaluation

The Lovesac Company [LOVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.11. With this latest performance, LOVE shares gained by 22.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 122.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1470.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.10 for The Lovesac Company [LOVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.97, while it was recorded at 63.03 for the last single week of trading, and 39.05 for the last 200 days.

The Lovesac Company [LOVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Lovesac Company [LOVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.77 and a Gross Margin at +47.79. The Lovesac Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.52.

Return on Total Capital for LOVE is now -18.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Lovesac Company [LOVE] managed to generate an average of -$19,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.02.The Lovesac Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Lovesac Company [LOVE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Lovesac Company posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Lovesac Company go to 30.00%.

The Lovesac Company [LOVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $932 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOVE stocks are: ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. with ownership of 1,491,128, which is approximately 1.893% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA, holding 923,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.29 million in LOVE stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $63.07 million in LOVE stock with ownership of nearly -0.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Lovesac Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in The Lovesac Company [NASDAQ:LOVE] by around 1,719,869 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 1,090,284 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 10,185,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,995,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOVE stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 643,916 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 588,595 shares during the same period.