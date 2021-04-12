why Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.00

Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: REKR] slipped around -1.35 points on Friday, while shares priced at $21.90 at the close of the session, down -5.81%. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Rekor Expands Channel Partner Program, Launches Partner Portal.

Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) (“Rekor”), a provider of real-time roadway, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions, announced the expansion of its channel partner program and launch of its partner portal, which will connect Rekor partners with relevant training and collateral resources, as well as enable opportunity tracking and support inquiries.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The portal will support both Rekor’s Premier and Authorized Reseller partners, acting as a “one stop shop” designed to address the needs of partners across the globe.

Rekor Systems Inc. stock is now 171.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. REKR Stock saw the intraday high of $23.085 and lowest of $21.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.37, which means current price is +196.35% above from all time high which was touched on 04/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, REKR reached a trading volume of 1000312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REKR shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Rekor Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rekor Systems Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for REKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 103.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has REKR stock performed recently?

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.62. With this latest performance, REKR shares gained by 36.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 254.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 544.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.69 for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.29, while it was recorded at 22.06 for the last single week of trading, and 8.62 for the last 200 days.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.31 and a Gross Margin at +46.92. Rekor Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -151.20.

Return on Total Capital for REKR is now -43.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.55. Additionally, REKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] managed to generate an average of -$128,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Rekor Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rekor Systems Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REKR.

Insider trade positions for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]

There are presently around $98 million, or 12.40% of REKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,311,612, which is approximately 88.974% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; NO STREET GP LP, holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.9 million in REKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.71 million in REKR stock with ownership of nearly 5.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rekor Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:REKR] by around 2,587,065 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,851,783 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 50,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,489,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REKR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,790,973 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,708,484 shares during the same period.