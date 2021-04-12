why Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.06

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] slipped around -0.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $25.41 at the close of the session, down -0.74%. The company report on April 7, 2021 that China’s Largest Carrier-Neutral Data Center Service Provider 21Vianet Selects Juniper Networks to Power Expanded Interconnected Data Center.

Juniper’s highly scalable MX series universal routers were implemented to help drive exponential growth for 21Vianet’s business operations while delivering optimal end-user experiences.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced that 21Vianet (NASDAQ: VNET), a leading carrier-neutral data center service provider in China, has deployed Juniper Networks® MX Series Universal Routing Platforms using segment routing traffic engineering (SR-TE) protocols to help meet the rising demands of data traffic and to support the ever-growing digital transformation needs of its customers.

Juniper Networks Inc. stock is now 12.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JNPR Stock saw the intraday high of $25.73 and lowest of $25.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.83, which means current price is +13.51% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, JNPR reached a trading volume of 3421684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $25.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on JNPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 33.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has JNPR stock performed recently?

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, JNPR shares gained by 2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.23 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.79, while it was recorded at 25.54 for the last single week of trading, and 23.41 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.03 and a Gross Margin at +58.73. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.80.

Return on Total Capital for JNPR is now 6.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.50. Additionally, JNPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] managed to generate an average of $25,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Juniper Networks Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 6.65%.

Insider trade positions for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

There are presently around $7,760 million, or 98.20% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 47,472,697, which is approximately -0.805% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,868,789 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $936.84 million in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $749.4 million in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly 4.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 22,872,529 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 20,978,944 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 261,544,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,395,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,239,507 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,705,057 shares during the same period.