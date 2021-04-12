why Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.75

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE: BRMK] price surged by 0.28 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Broadmark Realty Capital Declares Monthly Dividend for March 2021.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (the “Company”), an internally managed secured real estate finance company, announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock for March 2021. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2021.

Forward Looking Statements.

A sum of 3182007 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 811.44K shares. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares reached a high of $10.6932 and dropped to a low of $10.59 until finishing in the latest session at $10.66.

The one-year BRMK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.28. The average equity rating for BRMK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRMK shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

BRMK Stock Performance Analysis:

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, BRMK shares gained by 2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.24 for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.52, while it was recorded at 10.55 for the last single week of trading, and 10.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.74. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +73.74.

Return on Total Capital for BRMK is now 7.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] managed to generate an average of $1,670,944 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

BRMK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRMK.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $761 million, or 55.40% of BRMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRMK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,330,670, which is approximately 6.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,947,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.71 million in BRMK stocks shares; and SCS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $111.67 million in BRMK stock with ownership of nearly -1.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE:BRMK] by around 4,395,134 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 3,602,542 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 63,377,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,375,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRMK stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,387,398 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,099,425 shares during the same period.