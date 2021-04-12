why At Home Group Inc. [HOME] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.38

At Home Group Inc. [NYSE: HOME] jumped around 1.69 points on Friday, while shares priced at $28.74 at the close of the session, up 6.25%. The company report on March 24, 2021 that At Home Group Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Delivers Q4 net sales increase of 41.3% to $562.0 million and comparable store sales increase of 30.8%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Achieves record Q4 net income of $72.7 million and EPS of $1.08.

At Home Group Inc. stock is now 85.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HOME Stock saw the intraday high of $29.125 and lowest of $26.9138 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.42, which means current price is +88.71% above from all time high which was touched on 03/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, HOME reached a trading volume of 1538008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about At Home Group Inc. [HOME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOME shares is $34.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOME stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for At Home Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for At Home Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on HOME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for At Home Group Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOME in the course of the last twelve months was 5.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has HOME stock performed recently?

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, HOME shares gained by 1.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1373.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.03 for At Home Group Inc. [HOME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.57, while it was recorded at 27.19 for the last single week of trading, and 18.46 for the last 200 days.

At Home Group Inc. [HOME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

At Home Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for At Home Group Inc. [HOME]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, At Home Group Inc. posted -0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -45.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for At Home Group Inc. go to 38.80%.

Insider trade positions for At Home Group Inc. [HOME]

There are presently around $1,736 million, or 93.60% of HOME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOME stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 10,433,735, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,127,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.35 million in HOME stocks shares; and NORTH PEAK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $125.99 million in HOME stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

104 institutional holders increased their position in At Home Group Inc. [NYSE:HOME] by around 18,026,150 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 11,230,214 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 31,133,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,389,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOME stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,763,350 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,551,017 shares during the same period.