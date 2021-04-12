Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TENX] closed the trading session at $2.08 on 04/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.03, while the highest price level was $2.47. The company report on April 9, 2021 that Tenax Announces Publication Titled “Levosimendan Improves Hemodynamics and Exercise Tolerance in PH-HFpEF: Results of the Randomized Placebo-Controlled HELP Trial “.

84% of PH-HFpEF patients responded to levosimendan based on prespecified criteria in the initial open-label lead-in phase.

Levosimendan improved cardiovascular hemodynamics and exercise capacity in PH-HFpEF patients.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.83 percent and weekly performance of 8.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 70.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, TENX reached to a volume of 65717141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MLV & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2014, representing the official price target for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while WallachBeth analysts kept a Buy rating on TENX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

TENX stock trade performance evaluation

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.33. With this latest performance, TENX shares dropped by -7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 229.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.41 for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.24, while it was recorded at 1.84 for the last single week of trading, and 1.55 for the last 200 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TENX is now -222.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -229.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -234.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.59. Additionally, TENX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] managed to generate an average of -$1,094,599 per employee.Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TENX.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 22.60% of TENX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TENX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,019,995, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 599,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 million in TENX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.89 million in TENX stock with ownership of nearly -19.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TENX] by around 75,882 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 749,758 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 2,552,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,377,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TENX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,341 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 481,565 shares during the same period.