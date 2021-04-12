Wall Street Analyst Reiterated NewAge Inc. [NBEV]. What else is Wall St. saying

NewAge Inc. [NASDAQ: NBEV] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.68 during the day while it closed the day at $2.59. The company report on March 18, 2021 that NewAge Launches New Ocean Friendly, Safe and Effective Sunscreen to the Lucim™ Skincare Line.

NewAge, Inc., the Colorado-based organic and healthy products company intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company, announced the launch of the new Lucim™ Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30. Formulated without the use of chemical UV filters, fragrances, parabens, phthalates and nanoparticles, NewAge’s sunscreen is kid safe, reef safe, non-toxic, and one of the most advanced sunscreens available worldwide.

NewAge’s Lucim™ branded skincare was launched in Q4 of 2020 and is now sold in more than 10 countries worldwide. The brand has met with excellent early success with almost $10 million in revenue in just its first 90 days in its initial markets. The NewAge Innovation and Marketing teams envisioned a significant gap in the $183 billion global skincare market for clean, non-toxic, science-backed skincare offerings, resulting in the creation of Lucim. The global sunscreen cream market size is estimated at about $8.5 billion, and NewAge intends to earn its share of the market, leveraging the social selling influence of its more than 400,000 brand partners and subscribers around the world.

NewAge Inc. stock has also loss -11.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NBEV stock has declined by -10.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.04% and lost -1.52% year-on date.

The market cap for NBEV stock reached $365.50 million, with 135.39 million shares outstanding and 132.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, NBEV reached a trading volume of 2853125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NewAge Inc. [NBEV]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for NewAge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2019, representing the official price target for NewAge Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on NBEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NewAge Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

NBEV stock trade performance evaluation

NewAge Inc. [NBEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.30. With this latest performance, NBEV shares dropped by -7.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.16 for NewAge Inc. [NBEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.07, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 2.54 for the last 200 days.

NewAge Inc. [NBEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NewAge Inc. [NBEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.86 and a Gross Margin at +60.46. NewAge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.08.

Return on Total Capital for NBEV is now -13.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NewAge Inc. [NBEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.55. Additionally, NBEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NewAge Inc. [NBEV] managed to generate an average of -$34,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.NewAge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NewAge Inc. [NBEV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NewAge Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBEV.

NewAge Inc. [NBEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $63 million, or 18.20% of NBEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBEV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,557,499, which is approximately 8.347% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,261,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.63 million in NBEV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.17 million in NBEV stock with ownership of nearly 19.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NewAge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in NewAge Inc. [NASDAQ:NBEV] by around 3,865,404 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 768,711 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 19,498,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,132,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBEV stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 822,871 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 178,334 shares during the same period.