V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell -0.55% so far this year. What now?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.20% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.86%. The company report on March 9, 2021 that VF Corporation’s Timberland®, Vans® And The North Face® Brands Announce ‘DiverCity x DESIGN’ In Partnership With PENSOLE Academy™.

Year-long design and education apprenticeship program aims to cultivate and advance BIPOC talent within the footwear industry; Open enrollment begins March 9.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, announced that as part of its ongoing commitment to racial equity, its Timberland®, Vans® and The North Face® brands have launched an integrated partnership with PENSOLE Academy™ called DiverCity x DESIGN.

Over the last 12 months, VFC stock rose by 46.47%. The one-year V.F. Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.87. The average equity rating for VFC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.55 billion, with 389.87 million shares outstanding and 362.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, VFC stock reached a trading volume of 2819217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $95.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $76 to $86. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $103, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on VFC stock. On January 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VFC shares from 73 to 106.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for VFC in the course of the last twelve months was 192.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

VFC Stock Performance Analysis:

V.F. Corporation [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.86. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.59 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.10, while it was recorded at 83.76 for the last single week of trading, and 74.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into V.F. Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.44 and a Gross Margin at +54.64. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 15.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.22. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $13,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

VFC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, V.F. Corporation posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 9.89%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,985 million, or 82.30% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 78,558,374, which is approximately -1.078% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,321,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.32 billion in VFC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.89 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -7.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 470 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 33,378,494 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 26,338,239 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 293,298,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,015,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,664,910 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,084,317 shares during the same period.