Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] stock Resumed by Vertical Research analyst, price target now $245

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] jumped around 3.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $223.24 at the close of the session, up 1.39%. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Union Pacific Corporation Announces Expiration of Exchange Offers and Increase in Size of 2071 Exchange Offers Limit.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP; and “Union Pacific” or the “Corporation”) announced the expiration of its private offers to exchange (1) certain of its outstanding notes and debentures referenced in the first table below for a combination of 2.891% Notes due 2036 (the “New 2036 Notes”) and cash (the “2036 Offers”), and (2) certain of its outstanding notes referenced in the second table below for a combination of 3.799% Notes due 2071 (the “New 2071 Notes” and, together with the New 2036 Notes, the “New Notes”) and cash (the “2071 Offers” and, together with the 2036 Offers, the “Exchange Offers”). The outstanding notes and debentures to be exchanged pursuant to the Exchange Offers are collectively referred to as the “Existing Notes.” The Exchange Offers, which commenced on March 8, 2021, expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time on April 2, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”). According to information provided by the exchange agent for the Exchange Offers, Union Pacific received valid tenders from holders of $1,794,759,000 aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes. Union Pacific also announced that, in accordance with its rights as set forth in its offering memorandum dated March 8, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum”) and the related letter of transmittal, it has amended the size of the 2071 Offers by increasing the aggregate principal amount of New 2071 Notes to be issued pursuant to the Exchange Offers from $1,012,201,000 to $1,012,411,000. On April 6, 2021, Union Pacific expects to deliver an aggregate principal amount of $700,977,000 of New 2036 Notes and an aggregate principal amount of $1,012,411,000 of New 2071 Notes, and will pay an aggregate of $256,608,000.90 cash consideration comprised of $98,103,969.91 payable with respect to the 2036 Offers and $158,504,030.99 payable with respect to the 2071 Offers, for the Existing Notes accepted for exchange, as described in greater detail in the tables below, plus accrued and unpaid interest on such Existing Notes and cash in lieu of fractional amounts of the New Notes. Fees and expenses related to the Exchange Offers will be recorded as interest expense and are anticipated to have a negative two cents impact on the Company’s diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2021.

The table below shows the principal amount of each series of Existing Notes that has been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the 2036 Offers as of the Expiration Date and the principal amount of New 2036 Notes and cash to be delivered for each series of Existing Notes accepted for exchange pursuant to the Exchange Offers (not including accrued and unpaid interest on such Existing Notes or cash in lieu of fractional amounts of the New 2036 Notes).

Union Pacific Corporation stock is now 7.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UNP Stock saw the intraday high of $223.36 and lowest of $220.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 224.62, which means current price is +15.58% above from all time high which was touched on 04/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 2382587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $233.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on UNP stock. On May 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for UNP shares from 156 to 181.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 49.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has UNP stock performed recently?

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, UNP shares gained by 4.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.80 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 211.06, while it was recorded at 221.87 for the last single week of trading, and 198.21 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.11 and a Gross Margin at +46.99. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.38.

Return on Total Capital for UNP is now 17.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.08. Additionally, UNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] managed to generate an average of $172,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Union Pacific Corporation posted 2.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 12.95%.

Insider trade positions for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

There are presently around $117,658 million, or 81.00% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,109,765, which is approximately -1.582% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,069,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.28 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.24 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly -1.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,060 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 21,394,365 shares. Additionally, 848 investors decreased positions by around 26,538,306 shares, while 312 investors held positions by with 479,112,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 527,045,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 241 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,293,514 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,684,766 shares during the same period.