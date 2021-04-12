Unilever PLC [UL] Stock trading around $56.75 per share: What’s Next?

Unilever PLC [NYSE: UL] slipped around -0.27 points on Friday, while shares priced at $56.75 at the close of the session, down -0.47%. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Unilever North America Investment Will Recover More than Half of its Plastic Packaging Footprint.

Company will collect more plastic than it sells by 2025 through Closed Loop Partners investment and shift to recycled plastic.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Unilever North America announced a $15 million investment in Closed Loop Partners’ Leadership Fund to help recycle an estimated 60,000 metric tons of U.S. plastic packaging waste annually by 2025, an amount equivalent to more than half of Unilever’s plastics footprint in North America. The impact of Unilever’s new investment and its continued use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic packaging, which is approximately 59,000 metric tons per year, will underpin the delivery of its commitment to collect and process more plastic packaging than it sells by 2025.

Unilever PLC stock is now -5.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UL Stock saw the intraday high of $56.77 and lowest of $56.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.89, which means current price is +9.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, UL reached a trading volume of 2295814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unilever PLC [UL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UL shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Unilever PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Unilever PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unilever PLC is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for UL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for UL in the course of the last twelve months was 32.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has UL stock performed recently?

Unilever PLC [UL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, UL shares gained by 3.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.81 for Unilever PLC [UL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.46, while it was recorded at 56.65 for the last single week of trading, and 58.64 for the last 200 days.

Unilever PLC [UL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unilever PLC [UL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.47 and a Gross Margin at +43.45. Unilever PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.00.

Return on Total Capital for UL is now 22.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unilever PLC [UL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.34. Additionally, UL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.48.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Unilever PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Unilever PLC [UL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unilever PLC go to 6.90%.

Insider trade positions for Unilever PLC [UL]

There are presently around $12,613 million, or 8.70% of UL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,772,198, which is approximately -7.924% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; GARDNER RUSSO & GARDNER LLC, holding 11,155,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $633.08 million in UL stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $576.99 million in UL stock with ownership of nearly -1.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unilever PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 589 institutional holders increased their position in Unilever PLC [NYSE:UL] by around 17,200,179 shares. Additionally, 376 investors decreased positions by around 15,152,513 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 189,898,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,251,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UL stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,615,144 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,632,171 shares during the same period.