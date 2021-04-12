Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] Stock trading around $17.26 per share: What’s Next?

Translate Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: TBIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.19% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.64%. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Translate Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat or prevent debilitating or life-threatening diseases, reported that on April 5, 2021, the Company granted non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 111,800 shares of the Company’s common stock to fourteen newly hired employees. These grants were made pursuant to the Company’s 2021 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, were approved by the Company’s Inducement Grant Subcommittee of the board of directors, and were made as a material inducement to each employee’s acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a component of his or her employment compensation.

The stock options have an exercise price of $16.82 per share, equal to the closing price of Translate Bio’s common stock on April 5, 2021. Each stock option has a ten year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying the option vesting on April 5, 2022 and in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter as to the remaining shares. The vesting of each grant is subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and the Company’s 2021 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.

Over the last 12 months, TBIO stock rose by 74.17%. The one-year Translate Bio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.82. The average equity rating for TBIO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.27 billion, with 74.52 million shares outstanding and 67.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, TBIO stock reached a trading volume of 5341620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBIO shares is $24.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Translate Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $40 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Translate Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $21, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on TBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Translate Bio Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for TBIO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.90.

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, TBIO shares dropped by -25.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.13 for Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.31, while it was recorded at 16.87 for the last single week of trading, and 18.65 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.86. Translate Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.75.

Return on Total Capital for TBIO is now -2.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.57. Additionally, TBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] managed to generate an average of -$440,877 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Translate Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Translate Bio Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBIO.

There are presently around $1,117 million, or 86.80% of TBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBIO stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 18,044,239, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,029,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.07 million in TBIO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $93.91 million in TBIO stock with ownership of nearly 2.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Translate Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Translate Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:TBIO] by around 5,510,583 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 10,053,959 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 49,137,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,701,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBIO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,216,444 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,665,585 shares during the same period.