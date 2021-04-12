The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $340

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] loss -0.10% or -0.33 points to close at $330.81 with a heavy trading volume of 2304127 shares. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Update in Lawsuit for Investors in shares of the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) announced by Shareholders Foundation.



It opened the trading session at $334.00, the shares rose to $334.90 and dropped to $328.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GS points out that the company has recorded 62.48% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -100.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, GS reached to a volume of 2304127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $364.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $362, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on GS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 8.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 454.03.

Trading performance analysis for GS stock

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.89 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 320.90, while it was recorded at 327.82 for the last single week of trading, and 246.05 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.06. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.89.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 461.35. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $233,556 per employee.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. posted 3.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 18.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

There are presently around $80,534 million, or 72.20% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,649,314, which is approximately -0.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,081,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.97 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.57 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly -1.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 858 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 20,813,052 shares. Additionally, 538 investors decreased positions by around 16,806,462 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 205,826,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,445,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 274 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,086,700 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,164,985 shares during the same period.