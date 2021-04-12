Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] moved down -2.85: Why It’s Important

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] closed the trading session at $12.25 on 04/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.12, while the highest price level was $12.64. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Sunstone Hotel Investors Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the hospitality sector, announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Monday, May 3, 2021, after the market closes. Management will hold its quarterly conference call the next day, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

A live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sunstonehotels.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the website. Alternatively, interested parties may dial 1-844-915-4230 and reference Conference ID 5247223 to listen to the live call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.12 percent and weekly performance of -3.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 48.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, SHO reached to a volume of 8990079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $12.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $10 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on SHO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

SHO stock trade performance evaluation

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.62. With this latest performance, SHO shares dropped by -3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.88 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.31, while it was recorded at 12.62 for the last single week of trading, and 9.82 for the last 200 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of -92.79 and a Gross Margin at -53.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -151.08.

Return on Total Capital for SHO is now -7.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.82. Additionally, SHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] managed to generate an average of -$10,118,950 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,730 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,983,878, which is approximately 2.172% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,311,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.32 million in SHO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $147.19 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly -1.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 38,123,529 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 31,572,752 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 153,134,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,830,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,027,211 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 17,667,498 shares during the same period.