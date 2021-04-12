Stellantis N.V. [STLA] Revenue clocked in at $60.73 billion, up 12.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] price plunged by -0.28 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on April 9, 2021 that Stellantis Brings Multiple Exhibits and Driving Experiences to the 2021 Atlanta International Auto Show.

Alfa Romeo to showcase the 2021 model-year Stelvio and Giulia, both featuring best-in-class performance and seductive Italian style now coupled with premium interior enhancements.

A sum of 2850072 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.27M shares. Stellantis N.V. shares reached a high of $17.75 and dropped to a low of $17.535 until finishing in the latest session at $17.75.

The one-year STLA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.76. The average equity rating for STLA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Stellantis N.V. [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $22.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91.

STLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.89. With this latest performance, STLA shares dropped by -1.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 159.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.67 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.91, while it was recorded at 18.05 for the last single week of trading, and 14.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stellantis N.V. Fundamentals:

STLA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stellantis N.V. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 20.11%.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,660 million, or 36.89% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 63,141,587, which is approximately -7.48% of the company’s market cap and around 27.35% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI PIONEER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 58,161,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in STLA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $618.71 million in STLA stock with ownership of nearly -0.247% of the company’s market capitalization.

105 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 49,247,449 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 67,839,048 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 314,482,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,569,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,442,332 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 22,319,774 shares during the same period.