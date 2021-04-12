Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] is 22.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.39%. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Spirit AeroSystems Names Mindy McPheeters as General Counsel.

Spirit AeroSystems [NYSE: SPR] announced that Mindy McPheeters has been named as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. McPheeters will be a member of Spirit’s Executive Leadership Team and report directly to Tom Gentile, President and Chief Executive Officer for Spirit AeroSystems.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Spirit AeroSystems Names Mindy McPheeters as General Counsel.

Over the last 12 months, SPR stock rose by 124.93%. The one-year Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.18. The average equity rating for SPR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.17 billion, with 104.20 million shares outstanding and 103.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, SPR stock reached a trading volume of 3086212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $50, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on SPR stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SPR shares from 23 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.36.

SPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.39. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 149.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.45 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.85, while it was recorded at 48.75 for the last single week of trading, and 31.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.14 and a Gross Margin at -11.95. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.56.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now -13.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 460.68. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 420.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of -$60,021 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

SPR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. posted -0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPR.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,797 million, or 78.60% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,985,555, which is approximately -1.588% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 5,728,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.46 million in SPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $263.02 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly 2.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 18,537,413 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 18,297,105 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 42,425,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,260,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,008,981 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,527,167 shares during the same period.