Seaport Global Securities lifts People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: PBCT] gained 0.62% on the last trading session, reaching $17.99 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates LEAF, STAY, RMBL, ATH, CTB, PBCT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

People’s United Financial Inc. represents 426.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.62 billion with the latest information. PBCT stock price has been found in the range of $17.83 to $18.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, PBCT reached a trading volume of 2364501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBCT shares is $18.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBCT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for People’s United Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for People’s United Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PBCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for People’s United Financial Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBCT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.38.

Trading performance analysis for PBCT stock

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, PBCT shares dropped by -2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.62 for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.99, while it was recorded at 17.97 for the last single week of trading, and 13.05 for the last 200 days.

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.24. People’s United Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.91.

Return on Total Capital for PBCT is now 5.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.99. Additionally, PBCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] managed to generate an average of $36,679 per employee.

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, People’s United Financial Inc. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 43.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for People’s United Financial Inc. go to 13.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]

There are presently around $5,482 million, or 74.80% of PBCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBCT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 60,773,210, which is approximately 13.142% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,802,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $841.97 million in PBCT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $562.91 million in PBCT stock with ownership of nearly -14.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in People’s United Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:PBCT] by around 30,645,857 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 33,255,897 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 240,842,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,744,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBCT stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,566,405 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 8,057,527 shares during the same period.