Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] gain 5.86% so far this year. What now?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] closed the trading session at $7.59 on 04/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.37, while the highest price level was $7.66. The company report on April 5, 2021 that Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Record Sales and Revenue in Q1 2021 and Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid.

DESIGNATED NEWS RELEASE.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”, “Sandstorm” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to announce that the Company sold approximately 17,400 attributable gold equivalent ounces1 and realized preliminary revenue2 of $31.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021, both representing a record for the Company. Preliminary cost of sales, excluding depletion2 for the three month period was $5.4 million resulting in cash operating margins1 of approximately $1,470 per attributable gold equivalent ounce1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.86 percent and weekly performance of 7.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, SAND reached to a volume of 2438322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $6.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32.

SAND stock trade performance evaluation

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.81. With this latest performance, SAND shares gained by 12.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.36 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.70, while it was recorded at 7.36 for the last single week of trading, and 7.93 for the last 200 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.77. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.85.

Return on Total Capital for SAND is now 5.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.45. Additionally, SAND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAND.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $611 million, or 48.16% of SAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,282,858, which is approximately 8.328% of the company’s market cap and around 1.56% of the total institutional ownership; GREAT WEST LIFE ASSURANCE CO /CAN/, holding 6,314,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.92 million in SAND stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $30.06 million in SAND stock with ownership of nearly -17.175% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE:SAND] by around 10,254,712 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 5,711,489 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 64,563,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,529,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAND stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,089,174 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,552,336 shares during the same period.