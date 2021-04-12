SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] fell -8.96% so far this year. What now?

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SAIL] slipped around -0.94 points on Friday, while shares priced at $48.47 at the close of the session, down -1.90%. The company report on April 8, 2021 that SailPoint Announces Date of Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in identity security, will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after the U.S. markets close on Monday, May 10, 2021.

SailPoint will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The dial-in number will be 1-877-407-0792 (toll free) or 1-201-689-8263 (toll/international). Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on SailPoint’s website at https://investors.sailpoint.com/. You can pre-register here.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock is now -8.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SAIL Stock saw the intraday high of $49.158 and lowest of $47.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.19, which means current price is +2.67% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, SAIL reached a trading volume of 2537497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAIL shares is $68.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SAIL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAIL in the course of the last twelve months was 84.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has SAIL stock performed recently?

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.69. With this latest performance, SAIL shares dropped by -9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 213.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.40 for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.60, while it was recorded at 50.88 for the last single week of trading, and 45.46 for the last 200 days.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.64 and a Gross Margin at +76.56. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.95.

Return on Total Capital for SAIL is now 0.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.39. Additionally, SAIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] managed to generate an average of -$7,721 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]

There are presently around $4,591 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAIL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,698,586, which is approximately 61.693% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,453,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $409.72 million in SAIL stocks shares; and HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $270.08 million in SAIL stock with ownership of nearly 15.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SAIL] by around 14,717,154 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 13,309,332 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 66,688,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,714,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAIL stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,716,377 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,404,563 shares during the same period.