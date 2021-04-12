ROTH Capital slashes price target on CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] – find out why.

CarParts.com Inc. [NASDAQ: PRTS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.93% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.29%. The company report on April 7, 2021 that Henry Maier, President & CEO of FedEx Ground, Joins CarParts.com Board.

CarParts.com, (NASDAQ: PRTS) a leading e-commerce auto parts company dedicated to getting drivers back on the road, announces that it has appointed Henry Maier to its board of directors. Maier is a 35-year veteran of FedEx Corporation, where he currently serves as president and CEO of the FedEx Ground operating unit.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

At CarParts.com, Maier will bring his logistics and supply chain expertise to bear and support the company’s continued disruption of the aftermarket parts industry. He joined FedEx in 1986 and has held a number of strategic roles; since 2013, he has been responsible for overseeing the second largest parcel carrier in the U.S. with 650 facilities.

Over the last 12 months, PRTS stock rose by 816.20%. The one-year CarParts.com Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.91. The average equity rating for PRTS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $751.78 million, with 48.39 million shares outstanding and 36.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, PRTS stock reached a trading volume of 1626557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTS shares is $22.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for CarParts.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for CarParts.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on PRTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarParts.com Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.48.

PRTS Stock Performance Analysis:

CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.29. With this latest performance, PRTS shares gained by 9.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 816.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.83, while it was recorded at 15.59 for the last single week of trading, and 13.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CarParts.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.07 and a Gross Margin at +33.25. CarParts.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.34.

Return on Total Capital for PRTS is now 0.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.69. Additionally, PRTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] managed to generate an average of -$918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 98.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.23.CarParts.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

PRTS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CarParts.com Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarParts.com Inc. go to 15.00%.

CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $662 million, or 88.80% of PRTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTS stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 3,110,078, which is approximately 904.95% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., holding 2,586,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.42 million in PRTS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $39.84 million in PRTS stock with ownership of nearly 48.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarParts.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in CarParts.com Inc. [NASDAQ:PRTS] by around 14,208,761 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 7,039,491 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 19,143,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,391,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,133,570 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,864,131 shares during the same period.