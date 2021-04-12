Riley Exploration Permian Inc. [REPX] Revenue clocked in at $3.00 million, up 114.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Riley Exploration Permian Inc. [AMEX: REPX] price surged by 29.83 percent to reach at $7.34. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Riley Exploration Permian Inc. Provides Operational Update and Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) (the “Company”) provided an update on its fiscal first quarter 2021 operational and financial results and announced that its Board of Directors at a meeting held March 4, 2021 declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.28 per share. The record date for the dividend is April 16, 2021 and is expected to be paid on or about May 7, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Operational and Financial Highlights For First Quarter 2021 (December 31, 2021):.

A sum of 1101071 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 232.98K shares. Riley Exploration Permian Inc. shares reached a high of $45.00 and dropped to a low of $24.95 until finishing in the latest session at $31.95.

Guru’s Opinion on Riley Exploration Permian Inc. [REPX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Riley Exploration Permian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for REPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 146.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

REPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Riley Exploration Permian Inc. [REPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.21. With this latest performance, REPX shares gained by 31.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 195.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 398.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.02 for Riley Exploration Permian Inc. [REPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.45, while it was recorded at 27.68 for the last single week of trading, and 16.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Riley Exploration Permian Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riley Exploration Permian Inc. [REPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.20 and a Gross Margin at +47.49. Riley Exploration Permian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.03.

Return on Total Capital for REPX is now 10.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Riley Exploration Permian Inc. [REPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.24. Additionally, REPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Riley Exploration Permian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Riley Exploration Permian Inc. [REPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.70% of REPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REPX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 18,181, which is approximately 5.513% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in REPX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.13 million in REPX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riley Exploration Permian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Riley Exploration Permian Inc. [AMEX:REPX] by around 4,567 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 2,175 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 26,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REPX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,597 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 92 shares during the same period.