Phillips 66 [PSX] Stock trading around $79.03 per share: What’s Next?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.78% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.97%. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Phillips 66 Provides Guidance on First-Quarter 2021 Financial Information.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company, is providing preliminary ranges for certain financial information reflecting the market and operating conditions experienced in the first quarter, including the effects of recent winter storms and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The severe winter storms had significant impacts on the company’s operations in the Central and Gulf Coast regions. These winter storms resulted in lower utilization of assets, as well as higher utility, maintenance and repair costs primarily in the Midstream, Chemicals and Refining segments. The higher utility costs were driven by significant increases in prices for natural gas and electricity in certain markets due to the increased demand and supply outages caused by the winter storms. These negative impacts were partially offset by the sale of electricity to help meet demand in the Texas market. The company’s Refining and Marketing and Specialties segments also continue to be impacted by lower global demand for refined petroleum products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last 12 months, PSX stock rose by 24.07%. The one-year Phillips 66 stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.47. The average equity rating for PSX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.34 billion, with 439.11 million shares outstanding and 435.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, PSX stock reached a trading volume of 3589436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $91.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $83 to $80, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on PSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.79.

PSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Phillips 66 [PSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.97. With this latest performance, PSX shares dropped by -10.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.41 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.81, while it was recorded at 80.07 for the last single week of trading, and 66.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phillips 66 Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.87 and a Gross Margin at +0.28. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.25.

Return on Total Capital for PSX is now -4.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phillips 66 [PSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.15. Additionally, PSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phillips 66 [PSX] managed to generate an average of -$278,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PSX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phillips 66 posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to -7.75%.

Phillips 66 [PSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,790 million, or 69.60% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,759,263, which is approximately -3.779% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,908,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.6 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.11 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly 4.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 571 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 27,093,101 shares. Additionally, 609 investors decreased positions by around 20,373,226 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 253,564,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,030,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,296,304 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 3,926,663 shares during the same period.