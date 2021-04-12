Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $91

Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ: OSTK] closed the trading session at $71.70 on 04/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $66.54, while the highest price level was $73.08. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Overstock Welcomes Elizabeth Solomon as Chief Marketing Officer.

Former marketing head at Amazon to help fuel Overstock’s continued market share growth.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer, welcomed Elizabeth Solomon as the company’s new chief marketing officer. Solomon, who most recently served as the head of marketing for Amazon’s global private brands portfolio, will oversee Overstock’s marketing efforts, including customer acquisition and retention, marketing communications, and marketing technologies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 49.47 percent and weekly performance of 4.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, OSTK reached to a volume of 3026251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSTK shares is $108.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Overstock.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Overstock.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on OSTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overstock.com Inc. is set at 5.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSTK in the course of the last twelve months was 15.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.37. With this latest performance, OSTK shares gained by 7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 951.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.73 for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.62, while it was recorded at 66.71 for the last single week of trading, and 70.20 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.05 and a Gross Margin at +21.55. Overstock.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.05.

Return on Total Capital for OSTK is now 14.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.04. Additionally, OSTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] managed to generate an average of $29,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.09.Overstock.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Overstock.com Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSTK.

There are presently around $1,978 million, or 65.30% of OSTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSTK stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 4,313,180, which is approximately -14.06% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,548,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.45 million in OSTK stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $229.69 million in OSTK stock with ownership of nearly 22.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Overstock.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ:OSTK] by around 4,554,863 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 5,155,957 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,874,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,585,609 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSTK stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 913,885 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 644,862 shares during the same period.