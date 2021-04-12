Outset Medical Inc. [OM] Revenue clocked in at $49.90 million, up 2.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Outset Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: OM] price surged by 4.91 percent to reach at $2.73. The company report on April 9, 2021 that Outset Medical Named a Winner in Round 2 of the KidneyX COVID-19 Kidney Care Challenge.

Tablo Hemodialysis System recognized for its ease of use and remote-monitoring capabilities.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) have named Outset Medical’s Tablo Hemodialysis System® one of seven winners in Round 2 of the KidneyX COVID-19 Kidney Care Challenge, recognizing innovative solutions for safely delivering kidney care during the pandemic. Specifically designed to simplify dialysis treatment for patients and providers, Tablo is a first-of-its-kind enterprise solution that lowers the cost and complexity of dialysis and is approved for use across the entire continuum of care.

A sum of 5249813 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 285.75K shares. Outset Medical Inc. shares reached a high of $61.00 and dropped to a low of $54.21 until finishing in the latest session at $58.33.

The one-year OM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.22. The average equity rating for OM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Outset Medical Inc. [OM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OM shares is $62.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Outset Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Outset Medical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on OM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outset Medical Inc. is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for OM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.72.

OM Stock Performance Analysis:

Outset Medical Inc. [OM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.09. With this latest performance, OM shares gained by 10.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.92% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.43 for Outset Medical Inc. [OM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.29, while it was recorded at 56.58 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Outset Medical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Outset Medical Inc. [OM] shares currently have an operating margin of -235.24 and a Gross Margin at -26.11. Outset Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -243.30.

Return on Total Capital for OM is now -54.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Outset Medical Inc. [OM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.75. Additionally, OM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Outset Medical Inc. [OM] managed to generate an average of -$388,153 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Outset Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Outset Medical Inc. [OM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,183 million, or 94.60% of OM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,405,091, which is approximately 0.88% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; WARBURG PINCUS LLC, holding 4,732,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $276.03 million in OM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $271.72 million in OM stock with ownership of nearly 1.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Outset Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Outset Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:OM] by around 6,316,950 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 5,030,517 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 26,071,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,419,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OM stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,365,604 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 592,925 shares during the same period.