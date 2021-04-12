Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] is 3.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE: OHI] loss -2.67% on the last trading session, reaching $37.59 price per share at the time. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Omega Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Dates.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 will be entitled to receive notice of and to participate at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

This year, we are adopting a virtual format for our Annual Meeting to enable universal access and a consistent experience to all stockholders regardless of location, and in response to the current restrictions on, and health advice against, public gatherings considering the existing coronavirus emergency. Instructions for logging into our virtual Annual Meeting will be included in your proxy materials.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. represents 228.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.95 billion with the latest information. OHI stock price has been found in the range of $37.57 to $38.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, OHI reached a trading volume of 2596307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OHI shares is $39.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $39, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on OHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for OHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for OHI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.62.

Trading performance analysis for OHI stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, OHI shares gained by 0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.88 for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.37, while it was recorded at 38.54 for the last single week of trading, and 33.95 for the last 200 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.68 and a Gross Margin at +62.01. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.45.

Return on Total Capital for OHI is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.55. Additionally, OHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] managed to generate an average of $2,343,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. go to 15.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]

There are presently around $6,482 million, or 75.90% of OHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,124,029, which is approximately 1.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,113,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in OHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $442.38 million in OHI stock with ownership of nearly -1.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE:OHI] by around 22,872,469 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 10,240,026 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 139,314,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,426,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OHI stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,286,604 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,302,023 shares during the same period.