Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [OCUP] is -8.47% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: OCUP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.12% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.90%. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Ocuphire Initiates ZETA-1 Phase 2 Clinical Trial Investigating APX3330 in Diabetic Retinopathy.

APX3330 has the Potential to be a Novel Oral Treatment Option with Dual Mechanism of Anti-VEGF and Anti-Inflammatory for Diabetic Retinopathy.

Top Line Data from ZETA-1 Expected by Early 2022.

Over the last 12 months, OCUP stock dropped by -21.84%. The average equity rating for OCUP stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $63.02 million, with 10.93 million shares outstanding and 4.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 273.02K shares, OCUP stock reached a trading volume of 4117521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [OCUP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is set at 0.77

OCUP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [OCUP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.90. With this latest performance, OCUP shares dropped by -27.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.84 for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [OCUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.18, while it was recorded at 6.08 for the last single week of trading, and 8.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ocuphire Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

OCUP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. posted -2.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCUP.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [OCUP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 28.80% of OCUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCUP stocks are: ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,068,530, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 73,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.44 million in OCUP stocks shares; and COMERICA BANK, currently with $0.18 million in OCUP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:OCUP] by around 2,134,655 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 17,121 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 57,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,209,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCUP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,118,104 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 12,470 shares during the same period.