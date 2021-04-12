Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Sohu.com Limited [SOHU] – find out why.

Sohu.com Limited [NASDAQ: SOHU] surged by $2.26 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $20.18 during the day while it closed the day at $18.90. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Sohu.com Limited Announces its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F is Available on the Company’s Website.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) (“Sohu” or the “Company”), China’s leading online media, video, gaming and search business group, announced that the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The Annual Report is available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.sohu.com. The Company will provide a hard copy of the Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company, free of charge, to a shareholder or holder of the Company’s American depositary shares upon written request.

About Sohu.

Sohu.com Limited stock has also gained 18.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SOHU stock has inclined by 23.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.88% and gained 18.57% year-on date.

The market cap for SOHU stock reached $654.13 million, with 39.45 million shares outstanding and 28.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 408.42K shares, SOHU reached a trading volume of 3290642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sohu.com Limited [SOHU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOHU shares is $23.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOHU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sohu.com Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Sohu.com Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sohu.com Limited is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOHU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.18.

SOHU stock trade performance evaluation

Sohu.com Limited [SOHU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.50. With this latest performance, SOHU shares gained by 7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 183.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOHU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.19 for Sohu.com Limited [SOHU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.01, while it was recorded at 16.56 for the last single week of trading, and 17.60 for the last 200 days.

Sohu.com Limited [SOHU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sohu.com Limited [SOHU] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.61 and a Gross Margin at +71.00. Sohu.com Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.33.

Return on Total Capital for SOHU is now 5.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sohu.com Limited [SOHU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.47. Additionally, SOHU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sohu.com Limited [SOHU] managed to generate an average of -$7,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Sohu.com Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sohu.com Limited [SOHU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sohu.com Limited posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOHU.

Sohu.com Limited [SOHU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $329 million, or 47.40% of SOHU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOHU stocks are: MACQUARIE GROUP LTD with ownership of 3,618,481, which is approximately -2.039% of the company’s market cap and around 27.97% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,699,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.02 million in SOHU stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $20.6 million in SOHU stock with ownership of nearly 250.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sohu.com Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Sohu.com Limited [NASDAQ:SOHU] by around 2,279,954 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,175,031 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 12,956,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,411,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOHU stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 320,149 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 184,415 shares during the same period.