Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Aflac Incorporated [AFL] – find out why.

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] price surged by 0.29 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on March 23, 2021 that CellMax Life and Sebela Pharmaceuticals Enter Strategic Development and Commercialization Partnership for FirstSight™ Blood Test for Detection of Colorectal Cancer and Pre-Cancer.

CellMax Life closes Series C financing to accelerate development and regulatory approvals of FirstSight.

CellMax Life, a molecular diagnostics company with proprietary technology for pre-cancer and cancer detection blood tests, and Sebela Pharmaceuticals, a market leader in gastroenterology, announce the closing of a strategic development and commercial collaboration agreement, as well as CellMax’s Series C financing. Participation in the financing also includes a strategic investment from new investor, Aflac Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), and existing investor, ArtimanVentures.

A sum of 3644488 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.81M shares. Aflac Incorporated shares reached a high of $52.05 and dropped to a low of $51.35 until finishing in the latest session at $51.64.

The one-year AFL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.47. The average equity rating for AFL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $51.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $43 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on AFL stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AFL shares from 46 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.82.

AFL Stock Performance Analysis:

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.97 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.21, while it was recorded at 51.58 for the last single week of trading, and 41.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aflac Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.87. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.57.

Return on Total Capital for AFL is now 11.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.54. Additionally, AFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] managed to generate an average of $398,067 per employee.

AFL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aflac Incorporated posted 1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 6.12%.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,009 million, or 61.90% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,888,649, which is approximately -0.724% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.7 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.35 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -3.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 469 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 23,239,187 shares. Additionally, 443 investors decreased positions by around 29,475,938 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 412,210,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 464,925,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,644,791 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,366,279 shares during the same period.