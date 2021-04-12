Metromile Inc. [MILE] is -39.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Metromile Inc. [NASDAQ: MILE] loss -5.13% on the last trading session, reaching $9.43 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Metromile Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Metromile, Inc. (“Metromile”) (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW), a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, announced financial results of Metromile Operating Company (formerly MetroMile, Inc.) for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 in its shareholder letter. The letter is accessible on Metromile’s investor relations website at ir.metromile.com.

Metromile will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Metromile’s investor relations website at ir.metromile.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-0789 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8562 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Metromile Inc. represents 126.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.19 billion with the latest information. MILE stock price has been found in the range of $9.04 to $9.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, MILE reached a trading volume of 3511357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Metromile Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metromile Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MILE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.90.

Metromile Inc. [MILE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.19.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MILE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.11 for Metromile Inc. [MILE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.31, while it was recorded at 10.01 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Metromile Inc. [MILE] shares currently have an operating margin of -127.82. Metromile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -342.51.

There are presently around $105 million, or 33.20% of MILE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MILE stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 2,096,830, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 36.07% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,698,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.01 million in MILE stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $10.84 million in MILE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

49 institutional holders increased their position in Metromile Inc. [NASDAQ:MILE] by around 11,099,499 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,099,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MILE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,099,499 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.