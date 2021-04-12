Market cap of Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] reaches 48.31M – now what?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] gained 3.14% or 0.08 points to close at $2.63 with a heavy trading volume of 2379850 shares. The company report on April 9, 2021 that Vinco Ventures, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020.

Vinco Ventures (f/k/a Edison Nation, Inc.) (NASDAQ:BBIG), a digital media merger and acquisitions company, announced results for the year ended December 31, 2020, operated until November 12, 2020 as Edison Nation, a multifaceted ecosystem that fosters innovation and drives IP, media and consumer products.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Company Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $2.54, the shares rose to $2.84 and dropped to $2.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBIG points out that the company has recorded 56.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -136.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.36M shares, BBIG reached to a volume of 2379850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for BBIG stock

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.14 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.16, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 2.47 for the last 200 days.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.47.

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.40% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: ROVIDA ADVISORS INC. with ownership of 329,973, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 93,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in BBIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $54000.0 in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 96,493 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 50,928 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 304,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 451,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 93,909 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 48,610 shares during the same period.