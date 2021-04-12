Market cap of TOTAL SE [TOT] reaches 119.43B – now what?

TOTAL SE [NYSE: TOT] loss -1.34% on the last trading session, reaching $44.99 price per share at the time. The company report on April 8, 2021 that Total Begins Producing Sustainable Aviation Fuel in France.

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) has begun producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at its La Mède biorefinery in southern France and its Oudalle facility near Le Havre. The biojet fuel, made from used cooking oil, will be delivered to French airports starting in April 2021.

Total will also be able to produce SAF as from 2024 at its zero-crude Grandpuits platform, southeast of Paris.

TOTAL SE represents 2.62 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $119.43 billion with the latest information. TOT stock price has been found in the range of $44.83 to $45.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, TOT reached a trading volume of 2301670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TOTAL SE [TOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOT shares is $55.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for TOTAL SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for TOTAL SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on TOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TOTAL SE is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.52.

Trading performance analysis for TOT stock

TOTAL SE [TOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, TOT shares dropped by -9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.32 for TOTAL SE [TOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.96, while it was recorded at 45.79 for the last single week of trading, and 40.79 for the last 200 days.

TOTAL SE [TOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TOTAL SE [TOT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.41 and a Gross Margin at +0.82. TOTAL SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.05.

Return on Total Capital for TOT is now 0.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TOTAL SE [TOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.54. Additionally, TOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TOTAL SE [TOT] managed to generate an average of -$60,230 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.TOTAL SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TOTAL SE [TOT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TOTAL SE posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOTAL SE go to 2.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TOTAL SE [TOT]

There are presently around $6,296 million, or 5.40% of TOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOT stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 21,453,178, which is approximately 32.73% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 15,137,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $681.03 million in TOT stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $642.46 million in TOT stock with ownership of nearly 4.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TOTAL SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in TOTAL SE [NYSE:TOT] by around 16,174,529 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 18,900,438 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 104,860,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,935,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOT stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,163,921 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,763,510 shares during the same period.