Market cap of Sogou Inc. [SOGO] reaches 3.19B – now what?

Sogou Inc. [NYSE: SOGO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.77% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.78%. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Sogou Named Winner in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards.

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) (“Sogou” or the “Company”), an innovator in search and a leader in China’s internet industry, announced it has been named a winner of Business Intelligence Group’s 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards.

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards sets out to recognize organizations, products and people who bring artificial intelligence to life and apply it to solve practical problems. Past winners include tech giants and Fortune 500 such as IBM and Johnson Controls. Unlike other industry award programs, the programs are judged by business executives of profound experience and knowledge.

Over the last 12 months, SOGO stock rose by 149.42%. The one-year Sogou Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -44.09. The average equity rating for SOGO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.19 billion, with 392.21 million shares outstanding and 83.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 731.25K shares, SOGO stock reached a trading volume of 4508270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sogou Inc. [SOGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOGO shares is $5.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOGO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sogou Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Sogou Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sogou Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

SOGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sogou Inc. [SOGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.78. With this latest performance, SOGO shares gained by 3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.61 for Sogou Inc. [SOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.21, while it was recorded at 8.06 for the last single week of trading, and 8.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sogou Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sogou Inc. [SOGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.16 and a Gross Margin at +20.61. Sogou Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.70.

Return on Total Capital for SOGO is now -13.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sogou Inc. [SOGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.64. Additionally, SOGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sogou Inc. [SOGO] managed to generate an average of -$38,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Sogou Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

SOGO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sogou Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sogou Inc. go to 13.66%.

Sogou Inc. [SOGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $264 million, or 28.50% of SOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOGO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 4,218,864, which is approximately 29.819% of the company’s market cap and around 24.77% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,385,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.35 million in SOGO stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $19.25 million in SOGO stock with ownership of nearly 31.024% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sogou Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Sogou Inc. [NYSE:SOGO] by around 14,140,928 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 10,743,241 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,067,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,951,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOGO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,229,189 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 9,395,928 shares during the same period.