Market cap of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] reaches 85.90M – now what?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NVOS] slipped around -0.87 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.74 at the close of the session, down -24.10%. The company report on April 9, 2021 that Novo Integrated Sciences Announces Pricing of $8.0 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo Integrated Sciences”), a U.S.-based provider of multidisciplinary primary healthcare in Canada, announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited institutional investors to purchase approximately $8.0 million of its common stock in a registered direct offering and warrants to purchase common stock in a concurrent private placement. The combined purchase price for one share of common stock and each warrant will be $3.35.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Novo Integrated Sciences has agreed to sell 2,388,050 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,388,050 shares of common stock. The warrants will be immediately exercisable, will expire on the five year and six-month anniversary of the issuance date and will have an exercise price of $3.35 per share.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stock is now -34.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVOS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.92 and lowest of $2.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.98, which means current price is +37.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/24/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 668.10K shares, NVOS reached a trading volume of 2382070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has NVOS stock performed recently?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.93. With this latest performance, NVOS shares dropped by -30.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.10 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.34, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading, and 3.76 for the last 200 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.85 and a Gross Margin at +21.49. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.53.

Return on Total Capital for NVOS is now -13.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.83. Additionally, NVOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] managed to generate an average of -$67,331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.