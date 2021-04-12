Market cap of Gulf Resources Inc. [GURE] reaches 46.52M – now what?

Gulf Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: GURE] closed the trading session at $5.09 on 04/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.85, while the highest price level was $5.63. The company report on April 10, 2021 that Correcting and Replacing – Gulf Resources Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

In a table titled Income (Loss) from Operations contained in the press release published at 16:45PM ET on April 8, 2021, titled “Gulf Resources Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, ” the Income (loss) from Operations for the bromine segment and the crude salt segment for the fourth quarter was changed to $3,999,802 and $(980,162), respectively. The changes did not affect the Company’s income (loss) from operations before corporate costs for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 or for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Set out below is the corrected press release in its entirety.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.54 percent and weekly performance of 19.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 121.79K shares, GURE reached to a volume of 5055903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gulf Resources Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for GURE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.31.

Gulf Resources Inc. [GURE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.76. With this latest performance, GURE shares gained by 17.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GURE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.09 for Gulf Resources Inc. [GURE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.43, while it was recorded at 4.64 for the last single week of trading, and 4.92 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gulf Resources Inc. [GURE] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.78 and a Gross Margin at +28.28. Gulf Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.94.

Gulf Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GURE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gulf Resources Inc. go to 19.00%.

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.90% of GURE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GURE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 356,686, which is approximately -2.308% of the company’s market cap and around 35.83% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 166,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.85 million in GURE stocks shares; and CABLE HILL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $0.26 million in GURE stock with ownership of nearly 2.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gulf Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Gulf Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:GURE] by around 1,447 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 14,463 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 572,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 588,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GURE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 60 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,307 shares during the same period.