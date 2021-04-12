Market cap of China Green Agriculture Inc. [CGA] reaches 40.20M – now what?

China Green Agriculture Inc. [NYSE: CGA] price surged by 22.59 percent to reach at $1.43. The company report on January 4, 2021 that CHINA GREEN AGRICULTURE ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NYSE LATE FILER CURE LETTER.

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) (“China Green Agriculture” or the “Company”) announced that, on December 31, 2020 the Company received a notice letter from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) stating that, effective December 31, 2020, the Company will be removed from NYSE’s late filers’ list to be disseminated to data vendors and will not be posted on the NYSE’s Listed Standards Filing Status page on www.nyse.com. The NYSE’s letter comes after the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 on December 8, 2020 and filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020 on December 30, 2020, thus becoming current on its financial reporting obligations.

About China Green Agriculture, Inc.

A sum of 1908671 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 73.85K shares. China Green Agriculture Inc. shares reached a high of $8.42 and dropped to a low of $6.55 until finishing in the latest session at $7.76.

Guru’s Opinion on China Green Agriculture Inc. [CGA]:

Brean Murray have made an estimate for China Green Agriculture Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2011. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2010, representing the official price target for China Green Agriculture Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Green Agriculture Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

CGA Stock Performance Analysis:

China Green Agriculture Inc. [CGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.59. With this latest performance, CGA shares gained by 36.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 249.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 216.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.06 for China Green Agriculture Inc. [CGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.33, while it was recorded at 6.20 for the last single week of trading, and 3.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China Green Agriculture Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Green Agriculture Inc. [CGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.83 and a Gross Margin at +17.95. China Green Agriculture Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.87.

Return on Total Capital for CGA is now -39.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Green Agriculture Inc. [CGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.72. Additionally, CGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.32.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.China Green Agriculture Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

CGA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Green Agriculture Inc. go to 12.50%.

China Green Agriculture Inc. [CGA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of CGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGA stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 26,551, which is approximately -6.678% of the company’s market cap and around 30.75% of the total institutional ownership; CABLE HILL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 13,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in CGA stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $38000.0 in CGA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Green Agriculture Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in China Green Agriculture Inc. [NYSE:CGA] by around 4,957 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 15,995 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 24,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,957 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 13,329 shares during the same period.