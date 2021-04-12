Market cap of BioNTech SE [BNTX] reaches 27.65B – now what?

BioNTech SE [NASDAQ: BNTX] surged by $7.65 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $123.50 during the day while it closed the day at $122.14. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Pfizer and BioNTech Confirm High Efficacy and No Serious Safety Concerns Through Up to Six Months Following Second Dose in Updated Topline Analysis of Landmark COVID-19 Vaccine Study.

Analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 demonstrates BNT162b2 is highly effective with 91.3% vaccine efficacy observed against COVID-19, measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose.

Vaccine was 100% effective in preventing severe disease as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and 95.3% effective in preventing severe disease as defined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

BioNTech SE stock has also gained 7.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BNTX stock has inclined by 30.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.64% and gained 49.83% year-on date.

The market cap for BNTX stock reached $27.65 billion, with 314.43 million shares outstanding and 214.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, BNTX reached a trading volume of 4185619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BioNTech SE [BNTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTX shares is $125.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for BioNTech SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for BioNTech SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $105, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on BNTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioNTech SE is set at 5.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.09.

BNTX stock trade performance evaluation

BioNTech SE [BNTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.26. With this latest performance, BNTX shares gained by 24.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 171.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.93 for BioNTech SE [BNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.95, while it was recorded at 116.49 for the last single week of trading, and 91.79 for the last 200 days.

BioNTech SE [BNTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioNTech SE [BNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.27 and a Gross Margin at +87.76. BioNTech SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for BNTX is now -23.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.51. Additionally, BNTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] managed to generate an average of $8,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.BioNTech SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BioNTech SE [BNTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioNTech SE posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNTX.

BioNTech SE [BNTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,652 million, or 9.90% of BNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 4,628,197, which is approximately 12.182% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,898,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $354.05 million in BNTX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $192.35 million in BNTX stock with ownership of nearly 31.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioNTech SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in BioNTech SE [NASDAQ:BNTX] by around 5,222,317 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 7,767,392 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 8,725,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,715,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTX stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,150,343 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,037,537 shares during the same period.