Market Analysts see Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE: SBSW] slipped around -0.35 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.27 at the close of the session, down -1.88%. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Johnson Matthey and Sibanye-Stillwater form a strategic partnership to secure critical metals and accelerate new technologies for a low carbon future.

Global leader in sustainable technologies Johnson Matthey and leading international precious metals mining group Sibanye-Stillwater, form a strategic partnership.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock is now 14.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBSW Stock saw the intraday high of $18.35 and lowest of $18.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.40, which means current price is +28.12% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, SBSW reached a trading volume of 2359287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $22.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBSW in the course of the last twelve months was 112.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has SBSW stock performed recently?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.87. With this latest performance, SBSW shares dropped by -2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 191.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.83 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.14, while it was recorded at 18.67 for the last single week of trading, and 14.09 for the last 200 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.85 and a Gross Margin at +34.02. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.01.

Return on Total Capital for SBSW is now 57.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.32. Additionally, SBSW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.32.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]

There are presently around $1,284 million, or 14.40% of SBSW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBSW stocks are: EXOR INVESTMENTS (UK) LLP with ownership of 9,627,093, which is approximately -19.543% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,743,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.47 million in SBSW stocks shares; and AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $90.58 million in SBSW stock with ownership of nearly 131.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sibanye Stillwater Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE:SBSW] by around 10,078,419 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 20,085,584 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 40,128,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,292,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBSW stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,462,176 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,133,948 shares during the same period.