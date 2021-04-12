Market Analysts see Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] falling to $27. Time to buy?

Phillips 66 Partners LP [NYSE: PSXP] price surged by 5.12 percent to reach at $1.56. The company report on April 6, 2021 that Phillips 66 Partners Provides Guidance on First-Quarter 2021 Results.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) is providing guidance on results of operations for the first quarter of 2021 to reflect the Partnership’s decision to exit the Liberty Pipeline project and the effects of recent winter storms on asset utilization and utility costs.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Financial Data.

A sum of 2975770 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.17M shares. Phillips 66 Partners LP shares reached a high of $33.49 and dropped to a low of $30.46 until finishing in the latest session at $32.01.

The one-year PSXP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.5. The average equity rating for PSXP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSXP shares is $31.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Phillips 66 Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PSXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 Partners LP is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

PSXP Stock Performance Analysis:

Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.53. With this latest performance, PSXP shares gained by 2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.76 for Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.52, while it was recorded at 31.20 for the last single week of trading, and 27.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phillips 66 Partners LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.83 and a Gross Margin at +54.05. Phillips 66 Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +76.20.

Return on Total Capital for PSXP is now 6.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.28. Additionally, PSXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Phillips 66 Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

PSXP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phillips 66 Partners LP posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 Partners LP go to 3.03%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,517 million, or 21.30% of PSXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSXP stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 9,097,662, which is approximately 4.881% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., holding 4,600,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.28 million in PSXP stocks shares; and FIRST RESERVE GP XIII LTD, currently with $100.9 million in PSXP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 Partners LP [NYSE:PSXP] by around 4,740,994 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 8,258,199 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 34,378,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,378,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSXP stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,570,656 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 332,593 shares during the same period.